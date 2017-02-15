Aboitiz, Mindanao electric cooperatives distribute 4000 relief packs to flood victims

Feb 15, 2017



by PR

​DRIVEN TO SERVE. Aboitiz employees and local volunteers loading gallons of potable water on a bangka during the relief packs distribution in North Cotabato on February 4, 2017 to be delivered to the affected communities .



MORE than 3,800 families in Agusan del Sur and North Cotabato who were affected by flood last January received relief packages from Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) and Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (AFI) in partnership with Agusan del Sur Electric Cooperative (ASELCO) and Cotabato Electric Cooperative (COTELCO-PPALMA).

AboitizPower, together with ASELCO and COTELCO-PPALMA officials and volunteers from the local government units, delivered around 4,000 relief packages to flood victims in La Paz, Agusan del Sur on Feb. 1 and in Pikit, North Cotabato on Feb. 4.

The relief packages contained canned goods, instant noodles, two kilos of rice, two packs of biscuits, and four liters of potable water.

At least 200 houses were washed out and destroyed by the flash flood on Jan. 17, 2017 in La Paz, Agusan del Sur.

According to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), all 15 barangays in La Paz with over 30,000 residents were affected by the flood.

ASELCO directors headed by officer-in-charge Ms. Leah Fe Estillore and Multi-sectoral Electrification Advisory Council (MSEAC) volunteers of ASELCO led the distribution of relief packs in Barangays La Paz, Villa Paz, and Sagunto, which were among those badly affected by the flood.

“In times like this, we can see the true meaning of partnership. Hence, we want to extend our sincerest thanks to the Aboitiz group who immediately responded to our call to help our people in Agusan del Sur who were forced to leave their homes, many of which were destroyed, due to heavy floods in the municipalities of La Paz, Loreto, San Luis, and Esperanza” ASELCO officer-in-charge Ms. Leah Fe Estillore said.

In North Cotabato, 28 barangays were flooded in Pikit, including Barangays Rajah Muda , Bagoinged, and Talitatay where at least 1,844 families were also displaced.

Pikit Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported damage on local agricultural products depriving residents of livelihood.

Officers and staff of COTELCO-PPALMA, led by General Manager Felix Canja, in coordination with members of the provincial government unit, assisted in the transportation and distribution of almost 2,000 food packs to the affected residents.

Earlier this year, AFI distributed more than 14,000 food packs to Typhoon Nina-affected communities in Bicol, CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, & Quezon), and MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, & Palawan). AboitizPower distribution utilities Davao Light and Power Company, Subic EnerZone, and Visayan Electric Company, on the other hand, sent teams to Albay and Camarines Sur to assist in power restoration efforts in the typhoon-stricken areas.

###