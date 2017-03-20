Aboitiz, DTI partner anew for Matigsalug livelihood project

Mar 20, 2017



by PR

AboitizPower subsidiary Therma South, Inc. (TSI) in partnership with Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (AFI), has tied up with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) 11 to implement a comprehensive crafts livelihood project for members of the Matigsalug tribe in Marilog, Davao City.



The project is an offshoot to the donation of 12 sewing machines and raw materials to the Matigsalug Council Of Elders Marilog District Davao City, Inc. (MACOEMADDACI) in November 2015. The sewing machines and materials were used to train tribe members how to produce their traditional costume.

The project, which will run for 11 months starting February this year, aims to capacitate a group of Matigsalug women and out-of-school youth in Marilog District to engage in a viable community-based enterprise.

Under the project, AboitizPower and DTI will help the Matigsalug tribe to identify and produce viable indigenous products. The project taps known local craft designers and established exporters, such as Great Gifts and Souvenirs, TADECO Home and Mindanao Trade Expo.

“MACOEMADDACI is very happy to be a recipient again of this sustainable livelihood package from AboitizPower and DTI. We are deeply grateful that this project’s strategy in enhancing our traditional products are all anchored on the unique culture of the Matigsalug tribe,” MACOEMADDACI President Datu Juanito Mandahay said.

Training interventions on crafts-making and basic business management will be conducted under the project to ensure the sustainability of the envisioned community-based enterprise.

DTI will help promote market access for the Matigsalug products by facilitating the group’s participation in local and national trade fairs and exhibitions.

“We are very excited about this livelihood project, especially that this will create a lasting impact on the lives of our Matigsalug partner communities,” TSI President and Chief Operating Officer Sebastian Lacson said.

MACOEMADDACI is one of the indigenous people (IP) partner organizations of AboitizPower in the continuing implementation of TSI’s Carbon Sink Management Program (CSMP), which aims to plant at least 1,000,000 trees within 10 years. To date, more than 300,000 surviving trees have been achieved by the partnership between TSI and MACOEMADDACI.

