Aboitiz Equity Ventures honored as one of Asia’s top CSR advocates

Dec 13, 2016



Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) was recognized for its excellence and outstanding contribution to corporate social responsibility (CSR) at the recent Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2016.

AEV was named as one of three “Top CSR Advocates in Asia” (under the Sustainability category) at the ACES 2016 awards ceremony held last November 17 at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore.

This award, which recognizes successful companies and individuals in Asia across leadership and CSR, is presented to companies that lead various CSR initiatives integrated into its policies and operations, and have a high level of employee and top management involvement in the programs.

“The CSR initiative’s focus areas include community engagement, environment, and social empowerment. Ultimately, the top CSR advocates are companies with genuine interest in the well-being of all of its stakeholders,” ACES said.

“As we continue on our growth journey, keeping focused on making a difference in the lives of the communities that we serve, we will continue to embed sustainability and CSR as a core part of our business strategy, while always making the right long term decisions that balance the interests of people, planet and profit,” said Erramon I. Aboitiz, AEV President and Chief Executive Officer.

AEV implements various CSR interventions—especially in communities where Aboitiz communities operate—through its social development arm, the Aboitiz Foundation.

Established in 1988, the Aboitiz Foundation focuses its efforts on education, enterprise development, environment, and health and well-being, which all form part of its BetterWorld campaign that in turn strongly supports the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Another major CSR effort of AEV is WeatherPhilippines Foundation, Inc., which provides the country with a premier weather sensing and forecasting system made possible by technology, inclusive partnerships, and engagement.

Founded in 2012 by the Aboitiz Foundation, UnionBank, and Meteogroup, it delivers free, more localized, and accurate weather information accessed through weather.com.ph and WeatherPhilippines free mobile application.

WeatherPhilippines complements government’s nationwide efforts on disaster risk reduction, and aims to help build a #WeatherWiser Nation. To date, WeatherPhilippines has already deployed 780 automated weather stations nationwide and trained more than a thousand public and private sector partners on weather.

