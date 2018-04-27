3-days only – Sunburst Centrio thanks loyal patrons with Chicken-All-You-Can

Apr 27, 2018



by Kagay-an After Dark - The Night Stalker

Sunburst Fried Chicken started in Iligan City in 1971 as the A & C Chicken and Pizza House and adopted the name Sunburst Fried Chicken later when it expanded. Loyal patrons love Sunburst Friend Chicken for its distinctive crispy skin and great taste.

Sunburst Centrio only opened last August but has already expanded due to the warm welcome of patrons who keep coming back for that unforgettable Sunburst Fried Chicken taste!

As a gesture of gratitude and appreciation, Sunburst Centrio is offering UNLIMITED Sunburst Fried Chicken with CHICKEN-ALL-YOU-CAN, a three-day lauriat cum smorgasbord from April 27 to 29, 2018 only.

For only P328 per adult and P168 per child standing 4 feet and below, patrons can order all the Sunburst Fried Chicken, Pancit Canton, Rice and Iced Tea they can consume from 10:00AM to 9:00PM.

Remember, you have to consumer your initial portions of chicken, rice, ice tea and pancit canton before the waiter will serve you the next serving. Please allow 8 minutes for the kitchen to serve you your next chicken order reckoned from the time you order it.

The offer is valid over the three-day period April 27-29 during mall hours at Sunburst Centrio for dine-in only, strictly no sharing, take-outs and no leftovers please!

The promo is also not valid with other existing promos and discounts.



Tickets are now available at Sunburst Fried Chicken CENTRIO MALL. Buy your tickets early to avoid long lines! See you there today!

