25th National Retail Conference & Expo seeks to reinvent Retail

Jul 14, 2018



August 9-10, 2018 at SMX MOA, Pasay City

The National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) has been the center piece of the Philippine Retail Association’s (PRAs) efforts in helping retailers attain and retain global competitiveness.





This annual event has served as the hub for retailers and partner industries to update themselves on the latest trends, developments and technologies in retailing, and provide them with new and relevant learnings year after year for over two decades. It will be held on August 9-10, 2018 at the SMA Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, Metro Manila.

The NRCE is also a venue for bringing together the key movers and shakers of retail and its allied industries where over 800 major retailers, CEOs and top-level executives from various parts of the country converge.

Back-to-back with the conference is the Stores Asia Expo, the only focused and dedicated retail supplier’s exhibition in the Philippines. It brings together in one event Retail Solutions, E-Commerce & M-Commerce, Shopfitting & Store Designs, Digital Marketing as well as Retail Marketing. It also serves as the most significant avenue that directly links retail suppliers to their primary market.

With over 3,000 highly qualified visitors and decision makers, the two day retail suppliers’ exhibition is the biggest in the Philippines and is one of the longest running retail suppliers’ expos in Asia.

NRCE 2018: Reinventing Retail

With all the challenges brick and mortar stores face today, especially from online and digital retail channels, retailers have to reinvent themselves to remain relevant and competitive.

It is now time for retailers to step up the ante in their business. Keep up with the pace of the industry and create strategies to meet the current consumer demands, as well as achieve a perennial advantage in an increasingly demanding industry.