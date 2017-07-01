24th NRCE focuses on “Future-proofing” retail

Jul 1, 2017



by Primer Group PR

The 24th National Retail Conference and Stores Asia Expo (NRCE) is all set to provide retailers with tips and solutions on how to prepare for the fast-changing digital age with this year’s theme “Future-Proofing Retail.”

The annual NRCE is the Philippine Retailers Association’s flagship project and will be staged on August 10-11 at the SM Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

Tagged as the biggest and most important retail even in the country, the NRCE will feature talks and panel discussions from industry experts and personalities led by Leyte Representative and TV personality Lucy Torres-Gomez, Senator Sonny Angara and Rustan Supercenters CEO Irwin Lee as keynote speakers for the two-day conference.

Topics of the conference will cover new trends in retailing, branding design, future of shopping malls, creating niche in diverse market, online retailing, fashion retailing, impact of music in the marketplace, food retailing, and engaging the millennial consumers.

Confirmed speakers and presenters include FILSCAP Vice president and noted TV personality and musician Jim Paredes, Zalora CEO Paolo Campos, Google Philippines Marketing Manager Gabby Roxas, Springtime Design Limited Creative and Managing Director Chris Dingcong, and Organization Development Advisor Susan Grace Rivera.

Two panels composed of young and upcoming retailers such as Apartment 8 President Sheira Lim, Sunnies Café Finance Director Eric Dee Jr., and Genki Sushi Owner Eric Teng will discuss the new generation of retailers and food retail as mall anchors.

New for this year’s NRCE is the launch of the Supermarket Track dedicated to supermarkets and food retailers which will discuss modern retailing with a responsive Department of Trade, spatial planning, and supermarket trends in Asia Pacific.

NRCE 2017 Overall Chairman Lorenzo Formoso says, “This year’s event aims to create a deeper understanding of modern retail as well as open more opportunities for partnerships and networking”.

Back to back with the conference is the only focused and dedicated retail suppliers’ expo showcasing the “tools for global retailing” from over 100 exhibitors offering products and solutions for the retail industry such as Retail Solutions, E-Commerce & M-Commerce, Shop Fittings & Store Designs, Digital Marketing, Commercial and Real Estate Developers, Web Developers, Non-traditional Advertising, Financial Services, Storage and Distribution, HR Solutions, and Billboard Locations among others.

The Stores Asia Expo, which is the biggest in the Philippines and is one of the longest running retail suppliers’ expo in Asia, expects to draw more than 3,000 visitors and decision makers from the retail and related industries.

