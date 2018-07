2018 ICTSI Pueblo De Oro Championship: Kim clings on as Carlos charges back with 67

Jul 7, 2018



by http://pgt.ph



CAGAYAN de Oro – Kim Joo Hyung checked a shaky finish with back-to-back birdies, matching Jobim Carlos’ fiery windup to hang on to a one-stroke lead with a 69 and stay on course for a breakthrough in the ICTSI Pueblo De Oro Championship here yesterday. (Full Article here…)