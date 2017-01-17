1st Hiscom General Assembly looks to future with an eye to the past

by The Night Stalker

The Cagayan de Oro Historical and Cultural Commission’s (Hiscom) civil society counterpart held their first general assembly last Sunday, 16 January 2017 to firm up their organizational structure and future events.

Hosted by Hiscom Chair Dr. Erlinda M. Burton at the XU Museo de Oro of Xavier University Ateneo de Cagayan, the event was also graced by Local Economic & Investments Promotions Officer Eileen E. San Juan and City Councilor Jay Roa Pascual, chairman of the city council tourism committee, representing City Mayor Oscar S. Moreno.

“We really need the assistance of our stakeholders since there are only five of us commissioners in the Hiscom and there’s so much to do,” said Dr. Burton in her welcome remarks. “We are also constrained by our approved budget which cannot even provide us with funds to conduct events on our own so we are going to definitely need the support of our stakeholders for possible private partnerships.”

The Hiscom Stakeholders were first consulted by the Hiscom September last year and they have since participated Hiscom activities notably the groundbreaking for the new Museum Annex building and tree planting along the river banks of Duaw Kagay-an Park.

The group is headed by Ludy Jongco-Quiblat as chairperson and Jesus Christopher Salon as secretary-general. During last Sunday’s general assembly, those present updated their committee memberships following the same structure along which the Hiscom is organized.

In her brief talk, Ms. San Juan briefed the stakeholders on the City’s four major tourism events: the 2nd Cagayan de Oro Chinese New Festival on January 21-28; Himguso on June 12-15; the Higalaay Festival on the fiesta month of August and Pasko de Oro for December.

For his part, Councilor Pascual stressed the city council, especially the tourism committee which he chairs, is ever ready to support the Hiscom’s endeavors.

“In fact, during our special session last 13 January 2017, the city council unanimously approved the resolution I sponsored endorsing 13-17 March 2017 as General Douglas MacArthur Week,” he said.

The meeting concluded with a dance presentation of the Xavier University Cultural Dance Troupe relating the story of Datu Salangsang, the Higa-onon chieftain who founded the first settlement of Cagayan de Oro called Cagaiang, at the present site of the St. Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral complex and Gaston Park.

The Hiscom and the Stakeholders are now developing a decade long series of events celebrating the founding of Cagaiang to start on 2018 dubbed Kagay-iyang 390, marking the 390th founding of Cagayan de Oro’s original settlement.