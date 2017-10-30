The 16th KI TAPOK hosted by the Cagayanons of Northern California in San Francisco, California

Oct 30, 2017



by Gwendolyn Ramos-Garcia

TAPOK is the most awaited event by Cagayanons living abroad. And what exactly is TAPOK? It is a gathering of sorts where Cagayanons from all over the planet converge in one venue in order to reconnect with childhood chums, classmates, neighbors and friends from the old hometown.





The latest TAPOK held in one of the most beautiful cities of the world, San Francisco, California was, just like previous ones, successful and fun. However, it was unique and different for many reasons and probably, the most enjoyable of all TAPOKs as the accompanying pictures show.



Firstly – it was the very first TAPOK graced by the presence of no less than City Mayor Oscar Moreno and his first lady Arlene, the Vice Mayor, several councilors and department heads and by DOT Region X Director May Unchuan.

Secondly – its schedule was arranged to enable attendees to maximize their time while in the Bay Area.



Thirdly – TAPOK 2017 had all 3 day events at the Hilton in Burlingame, with 2 nights of dancing to a live band and a deejay.



TAPOK was conceived by Roy Gaane and had its start way back in 1983 in Chicago and has since become a tradition, a most awaited event. It is held in cities where there is a KI Chapter able and willing to host the affair, no mean feat.



Roy Gaane, the founder of Kagayanon International started TAPOK and its Cagayan de Oro counterpart, DUAW. Since this was the first year of TAPOK without Roy who passed on 2 years ago, KI Northern California Chapter made sure there would be a proper tribute to the man who started it all. His wife Gerlou and Anjanette were present to accept Norcal Cagayanons’ loving tribute to Roy.



We had guests from different KI chapters in the U.S. and Canada and also Cagayanons from places as far as Australia, England, and Cagayan de Oro.